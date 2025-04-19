Skip to main content
Cam’s Night at the Ballpark honors 16-year-old battling cancer

Jason Freund, Multimedia Journalist

Tags: Cam Thepsimuong, Salem Red Sox
Cam's Night at the Ballpark honors 16-year-old battling cancer

SALEM, Va. – The AWARE Foundation, Mainstream Mental Health Services, and the Salem Red Sox are celebrating a 16-year-old boy who is currently battling cancer.

Cam Thepsimuong will be throwing out the first pitch at today’s Red Sox game.

He was diagnosed with Osteosarcoma, or a cancerous tumor in the bone. The tumor was found in Thepsimuong’s knee in early July after he was taken to the emergency room for a worsening limp.

While he was limited to crutches, he still completed a Quinceañera and camps for both church and tennis. He was also a defensive lineman at his high school and the number 2 tennis player of his 10th grade year.

Jason Freund is a Multimedia Journalist with WSLS 10 who had spent two and half years reporting in West Texas before moving to Roanoke in January 2025.

