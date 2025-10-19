Congratulations, Cam: William Byrd High School student battling cancer graduates with honors

VINTON, Va. – A graduation ceremony was held at William Byrd High School in Vinton on Sunday for Camden Thepsimuong, who is currently battling Stage IV bone cancer.

Cam was the first of 227 seniors to graduate as part of William Byrd’s class of 2026. He played football and tennis at the high school, and continues to battle osteosarcoma. Speakers at the graduation praised him for his spirit and his hard-fought battle with the illness.

“To say that Cam is selfless is an understatement. He has dedicated his high school career to serving his classmates, his teammates and our community. Cam has continuosly volunteered his time to impact others with his prsence, his positive energy and his faith.” Evan Noell, principal of William Byrd High School

Cam graduated with honors, having a GPA over 3.5.