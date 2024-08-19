Community rallies to support local teen battling stage 4 bone cancer

VINTON, Va. – A family’s world has been turned upside down, and the community is coming together to help. Camden Thepsimuong, a 16-year-old athlete from William Byrd High School who plays football and tennis among other sports, was diagnosed with stage four bone cancer on July 2.

Camden’s fight against cancer has captured the hearts of many, leading to a significant outpouring of support. On Sunday, Jason Lane, a father of some of Camden’s classmates, organized an event to raise money for the Thepsimuong family.

“In the flash of an eye, we can be in Camden’s position right now. This is what we are called to do, to come out and help one another,” Lane said.

Camden, who continues to face his battle with a smile, expressed gratitude for the support he has received. What initially appeared to be a meniscus tear turned out to be much more serious.

“The doctor came in and said, ‘We regret to inform you. It looks like it’s going to be more than just a meniscus tear. It’s a bone tumor,’ and my world flipped. After that, it was just quickly fast-paced getting everything moving,” Camden recalled.

For Camden’s mother, Charlene, holding onto hope is crucial.

“I try to put any doubt or negative thoughts out of the way because I know he’s strong. He has so much energy and so much spirit, and I know he can get through this, so just knowing that and having that hope and having that faith,” Charlene Thepsimuong said.

All proceeds from the fundraising event will go directly to the Thepsimuong family to help with medical bills and hotel stays as Camden continues his treatment in North Carolina. We are told the event raised $5,000.

“We hear that the bills are going to be high; we try not to think about it. We try to just take one day at a time and make sure he’s good because I’d do anything for him,” Thepsimuong added.

For those who wish to support Camden and his family further, a GoFundMe page is available.