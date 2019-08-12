Giving students more opportunities after graduation, Roanoke Co. working on new program

ROANOKE CO, Va. - Roanoke County is working on a new project to give students more opportunities when they graduate.



The school district wants to have a new certificate seniors can graduate with, in addition to their high school diploma, that shows they've mastered "soft skills" that are needed in the workplace.

They want them to be opportunity ready-- meaning they are prepared to take on career or educational opportunities.



"They have evidence that they are good communicators, they get along well with others, collaborators, they're good citizens and all those things that really make them good employees at the end of the end day," said Ken Nicely, Roanoke County School Superintendent.

Nicely says there are school divisions in other states they're learning from.

He will work with the business community and hopes this can at least guarantee students a job interview. They hope to have this roll out in the next two years.

Nicely is also working on the 2020 Vision, making the learning experience consistent for every student, every school and every classroom.

