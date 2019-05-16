Infertility support group helps women in southwest Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. - 10 News is taking an in-depth look at infertility - sharing the new treatments, struggles, medical technology, cost of infertility and more. You can find more of those stories by clicking on the Only on 10 tab at the top of wsls.com.

There is an infertility support group that meets in the Roanoke Valley.

Laura West joined 10 News to talk about the support and encouragement the group provides local women.

West went through infertility issues for seven years before finally having her first child. She did 5 IUIs and two rounds of IVF. The first round of IVF ended in miscarriage.

If you want more info, contact Laura at (540) 312-2409 or thewests14@verizon.net for more information.

