Bring holiday cheer, foster a shelter dog in Roanoke this season

ROANOKE, Va. – Staying home for the holidays and looking for a little extra joy (and maybe some furry snuggles)? The Regional Center for Animal Control and Protection has the perfect solution: foster a shelter dog with their Home for the Holiday program! It’s a win-win—give a dog a cozy holiday home, and get some unconditional love in return.

Not quite ready to adopt? No worries! Fostering is a great way to test the waters and see if a furry friend fits your lifestyle. Plus, the shelter makes it super easy by providing all the supplies you’ll need. You just show up ready for some tail-wagging fun.

Mark your calendar for December 23, when you can pick up your foster pup between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Then, drop them back off on January 2 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The shelter is at 1510 Baldwin Ave NE in Roanoke.

Ready to spread some holiday cheer? Email cmetz@rcacp.org to get started or visit https://rcacp.org/173/Foster to fill out your foster application and check out the available pups.

This holiday season, make your home a little warmer and your heart a lot fuller—foster a shelter dog and let the good times (and tail wags) roll!