Instagram to test hiding users' likes in the U.S. next week

The like option on Instagram may be hidden from users soon.

In an attempt to reduce competitive pressure on the platform, Instagram will start hiding likes for some users starting next week.

Instagram has already tested this concept in several other countries.

Likes, or how many hearts a post gets, will disappear from Instagram's feed and users profile pages.

A user can still see how many likes they've received, but their followers won't know the count.

Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri says the move is intended to depressurize the social media platform. He says he wants to make the app less of a competition, particularly for young people.

While some users have expressed relief, social influencers who need likes to make brand deals are concerned about losing sponsors.