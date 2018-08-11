Joining one woman's fight against breast cancer, "Booby Bootcamp" kicks off Saturday

BOTETOURT COUNTY -

Breast cancer can be one of the most difficult battles a woman faces in her entire life, and one woman in our community needs your help.

Though it's a difficult battle, she’s not alone.

Joining the fight this weekend, the community is using a workout session to raise money for a local woman battling breast cancer.

Kristen Reimer is the owner of BOCO Fit Rage in Botetourt County. She started what's known as Booby Bootcamp five years ago to help a friend battling cancer.

It's a fun workout event for all fitness levels that celebrates breast cancer survivors and helps those still fighting.

Each year, the money raised is used to pay someone's medical bills for cancer treatment.

This year, the money will go to C.L. Lewis of Troutville.

"Fitness is important for everyone, and actually can help people prevent cancer. And it's almost like let's just work our butts off and help this woman fight for her life," said Reimer.

The boot camp, which costs a $10 donation, happens at Ballast Point Saturday at 10 a.m.

There will also be a raffle and prizes. Raffle tickets are $1.



