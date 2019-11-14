Suspect in custody after Alleghany County Public Schools placed on lockdown
Deputies say former student threatened to harm himself in front of other students
UPDATE 2:05 p.m.
A suspect is in custody and the lockdown will end soon, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Schools will return to normal activities once the lockdown is over.
ORIGINAL STORY
A tip received by the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office caused all Alleghany County Public Schools to be placed on lockdown Thursday.
Authorities say the sheriff’s office received a tip around 11:25 a.m. Thursday that a former student was threatening to go to Alleghany High School to do harm to himself in front of other students.
Once the sheriff’s office received the tip, the school division was notified. The division then made the decision to place the schools on lockdown as a precaution.
Due to the lockdown, anyone other than law enforcement and authorized school personnel will not be allowed into school buildings.
The Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the threat.
