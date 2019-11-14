82-year-old woman found after senior alert issued

UPDATE

Gates was found and the senior alert has been canceled.

Police are searching for a missing 82-year-old Roanoke woman with cognitive impairment, which they say poses a threat to her health and safety.

The Virginia State Police has issued a senior alert for Mary Gates, who was last seen on Wednesday around 7 p.m. when she left her home on Windsor Avenue SW in Roanoke, Roanoke police say she was last seen near the Walmart on Clearbrook Village Lane in Roanoke.

Police say Gates was last seen driving a blue 2012 Chevy Malibu with Virginia tags ’6263CA.'

Police say Gates could be confused driving late at night and in the dark. That, combined with her health issues and the cold temperatures, make her disappearance extremely concerning.

Gates is five feet two inches tall, weighs 145 pounds and has brown eyes and gray hair.

She was last seen in a black jacket with fur around the collar with black shoes. She was wearing glasses and a gold watch.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Roanoke City Police Department at 540-853-2212.