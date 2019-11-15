Jefferson Forest High School student arrested for alleged social media threat

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A Jefferson Forest High School student is in custody after authorities say they made a threat on social media.

Authorities say they were notified about it Friday morning.

Bedford County Sheriff’s school resource officers identified the person who made the threat, and after a short investigation, a Jefferson Forest High School student was reportedly taken into custody and charged with making the threat.

According to authorities, the investigation revealed there was no direct threat to the school.

Deputies say the student was taken to the Lynchburg Detention Home.