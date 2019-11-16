Union Hall neighborhood cleared after heavy SWAT presence Saturday afternoon

UNION HALL, Va. – U.S. Marshals and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office were near Union Hall Saturday afternoon. Neighbors told 10 News they were told to stay in their homes and that police were searching for Michael Brown.

We reached out to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office who said there was no sighting of Brown in the county. A sheriff’s office spokesman, however, would not answer 10 News’ question if the search was in connection to Brown.

Brown allegedly killed his mother’s boyfriend last week in Franklin County.

10 News has reached out to the U.S. Marshals office for more information.