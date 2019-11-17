Amherst County Sheriff’s office investigating a homicide

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office say they responded to a residence in the Canody’s Store Road area of Amherst for a report of shots fired at 9 p.m. on Saturday.

When deputies arrived on the scene they found Blakeman Norconk, 40, suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital to be treated for his injuries. Deputies also found Justin Samuel, 43, dead on the scene. Authorities say he was suffering from gunshot wounds.

Carson Candler, 18, was taken into custody on scene without incident and charged with 2nd degree murder, malicious wounding and two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

No further information is available to be released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Captain Elliott at 434-946-9300.