What’s News Today: Read to Me Day, car seat safety

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke County Sheriff's Office holds a free child safety seat check today. You can get yours checked or installed today at Station 1 on Hershberger Road from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

VDOT will hold a public input meeting about improvements to Route 460 in Roanoke City and County. It’s looking to make safety and operation improvements to a 5-mile stretch from Williamson Road to Route 220 Alternate. If you would like to give your thoughts, the meeting runs from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Berglund Center.

The New River Health District holds free seasonal flu vaccine clinics today. The shot is available for anyone 18 and older on a first-come, first-served basis. There are clinics from 9 a.m. to noon at the Pulaski County and Floyd County Health Departments and from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Montgomery County Health Department.

Help a Radford University fraternity “Stuff the Bus.” It’s hoping to fill a 35-foot Radford Transit Bus with dolls, bikes, action figures and games. The toys will be given to children at Belle Heth Elementary School in Radford. You can drop off donations today from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Hurlburt Student Center or the Walmart in Fairlawn.

Schools across the region will celebrate Read to Me Day. It’s meant to show the importance of reading aloud to foster a love of reading. Research shows when children become good readers by third grade, they are more likely to perform well in other subjects and graduate from high school. Appalachian Power says it will have more than 300 employees reading to students today.