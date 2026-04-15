The Homeplace Restaurant set to host a soft opening this weekend: Here’s how to get an early taste

If you’ve been counting down the days until the Homeplace Restaurant opens, we have some delicious news for you!

Before officially opening to the public, the Homeplace is hosting a soft opening this weekend, giving a handful of lucky guests the chance to get a first taste and sneak peek. The exclusive previews are set for Friday, April 17 at 6 p.m., and Saturday, April 18 at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

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Want in? Here’s how: Like and share the restaurant’s social media post, comment with your preferred date and time, and tag your plus one. Winners will be chosen at random and announced Thursday morning. If you’re selected, the Homeplace Restaurant will send you a private message with all the details.

And if you’re curious about what’s on the menu, you’re in luck! The full lineup was posted earlier this week.