Wawa celebrates 62 years in retail with free coffee for rewards members on April 16

Wawa is celebrating the 62nd anniversary of its first retail opening with a free cup of joe!

On Thursday, April 16, Wawa Rewards members can enjoy one free, any-size hot coffee as part of the company’s annual “Wawa Day” celebration. The promotion marks more than six decades since Wawa opened its first store.

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Wawa first launched Wawa Day in April 2014 to commemorate its 50th anniversary in convenience retailing and to introduce The Wawa Foundation, a nonprofit organization that supports the company’s charitable giving efforts.

Each year, Wawa hosts special events during the week of April 16 to celebrate these milestones and to thank customers, associates and community partners for their ongoing support.

This year, Wawa and The Wawa Foundation are also celebrating a major milestone: $200 million in charitable giving since the foundation’s inception.