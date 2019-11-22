ROANOKE, Va. – The New River Health District holds free seasonal flu vaccine clinics today. The shot is available for anyone 18 and older on a first-come, first-served basis. There are clinics from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Radford and Giles County Health Departments.

Today is opening day at Snowshoe Mountain Resort. The resort expects to welcome nearly 400,000 guests through the end of March. Mother Nature has been friendly to the resort, allowing its $4 million snowmaking system to cover the slopes, making for the best snow at the resort this early in the season.

We will learn more today about a new collaboration between two local schools. Averett University and the Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine will announce a new program. We will have more on the announcement today on 10 News at Noon.

Virginia Tech students will join law enforcement for Buffet with Blue. It’s a chance for officers to interact with students. They will get to meet new police chief Mac Babb.