FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – 10 News was the only station to capture this video, showing Marine Michael Brown escorted into the Franklin County Jail.

Both Shayne Dwyer and Irisha Jones asked questions of Brown during the brief interaction on Wednesday evening.

Shayne asked Brown, “Do you have anything you want to say?”

Brown’s response, a wave.

Irisha asked, “Did you turn yourself in? Did you kill him?”

Brown responded, “Yes” to the first question and did not answer the second one.