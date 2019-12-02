Appomattox County authorities searching for man wanted on abduction, grand larceny, robbery charges
Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 434-352-8241
APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. – The Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a wanted man.
Brandon Shane Holton, is wanted on charges of abduction by force, grand larceny and robbery.
He is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds.
Anyone with information about where he may be is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 434-352-8241 or the confidential tip line at 434-352-3995.
