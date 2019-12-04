Lynchburg school leaders, health experts working together to get teens to stop vaping

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg school leaders and the American Heart Association are working together to get teens to stop vaping.

The AHA recently launched a new $20 million campaign called Quit Lying to target teens who vape.

On Tuesday, the organization, health officials from Centra, Virginia’s Department of Health and E.C. Glass High School’s principal shed light on the growing trend.

Principal Jeff Garrett said students are now discreet with what devices they use to smoke. He says some now look like a USB drive.

He’s confiscated four vaping devices in the last year and now uses them to train staff on what to look for.

“I also use those when I meet with parents so they can see what the device looks like and try to give them some ideas to look for to combat it at home, but also help us at school,” Garrett said.

“Our goal after today with launching this to the community is that more people will understand the impact of vaping,” said Ashley Ege the senior director of development for American Heart Association.

Garrett said students have created a new vaping club to encourage their peers to stop vaping.