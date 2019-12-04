Texas Tavern chosen as best diner in Virginia by the Food Network

ROANOKE, Va. – Texas Tavern has been serving up burgers, dogs and chili -- with a heaping side of banter and BS -- since 1930.

Now, the Millionaire’s Club has been recognized as the best diner in Virginia by the Food Network.

Before opening Texas Tavern, founder Nick Bullington traveled the country, booking shows for the Ringling Brother's circus. During a stop in San Antonio, he enjoyed a bowl of chili that inspired the idea of opening a small, short-order restaurant.

He ultimately chose Roanoke as his place to settle due to the fact that it was a major railroad city and he would use the recipes from San Antonio to create the tavern's own "World Famous Chile."

Bullington opened the downtown Roanoke staple for business Feb. 13, 1930, and the rest is history.