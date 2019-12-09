Fire destroys the Danville home of Travis Jones, former Averett University football player

DANVILLE, Va. – A former Averett University football player and his family were forced from their home after a devastating house fire on Sunday.

Travis Jones, his mother and grandmother lived on Scales Street in Danville.

The father of three says he was on the way to meet them at church Sunday morning when a neighbor called, saying their house was on fire. He’s thankful no one was home at the time, especially his grandmother, who just got out the hospital.

“Any encouraging word from the community and all the support I’m getting, all of that is pushing me through. I got to be strong for my grandmother. Her nerves is bad just getting out of the hospital and all her medicines was in there and we are trying to get everything taken care of. So I just have to be strong and be the man of the house.” said Jones.

One of his colleagues and former athlete at Averett, Taylor Hodges, started a GoFundMe account to help the football player and his family. They are trying to raise $10,000. Click here to donate.