More than 100 homeless, underprivileged locals get holiday makeovers

ROANOKE, Va. – For the first time in a long time, Bobbi Myers is doing something for herself. On Saturday, she and more than a hundred others got a free makeover.

About 30 hair stylists, makeup and nail artists and other volunteers donated their time to help about 130 people who are either homeless or living in poverty in the Roanoke Valley.

“I hadn’t worn makeup for years, just didn’t care to do it again," Myers said. "So it’s been nice, it really is, getting my nails done.”

The last couple of weeks have been tough for Myers because she’s had to stay at the Rescue Mission, a homeless shelter in Roanoke.

“It gives me a place to stay, puts a roof over my head and everything and everybody’s been so nice," Myers said, "But it’s still not home.”

Another woman, Alicia Poole, got her hair cut for free. She recently got out of jail in September and joined the Rescue Mission’s addiction recovery program.

“We don’t get to go out and do a lot because we’re focusing on ourselves and changing our lifestyle so for us to come out and get to be with loving people and have this done," Poole said. "It’s awesome.”

The Blessing Project “Christmas Slay Day" free makeover event took place at the Black Diamond Beauty School in Roanoke. It was organized by Ian Frierson, a local stylist who runs his own styling business, Firehandz. He said his goal is to give back to the community and help people get back on their feet.

“We’re trying to build confidence, trying to make them stronger, feel good about theirselves,” Frierson said. "Make them feel amazing for the holidays.”

Volunteers also handed out winter clothes, toiletries and hot meals. One nail technician, Melissa Johnson, cleared her schedule to volunteer.

“We’re here servicing everyone because the love is for everybody, the community is for everybody," Johnson said.

The minutes the clients spent in the salon chair may have changed up their look, but people who got makeovers said the best part was that it changed how they feel.

“I’d like to get back into doing it and taking care of myself and do things for me," Myers said.