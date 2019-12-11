$12 million lawsuit filed in Lynchburg police shooting settled

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A Lynchburg man who claimed he was wrongfully shot by police in 2018 has settled his $12 million lawsuit against those officers.

Walker Sigler was asking for $12 million, claiming police had no basis for using deadly force, yet fired shots through his front door in February 2018.

He was in his home at 1:30 a.m. Feb. 17 when he was shot in the leg by Lynchburg Officer Savannah Simmons, according to the lawsuit.

At the time the shot was fired, the lawsuit claimed, the front door to Sigler’s home was closed and officers at the scene unreasonably used deadly force.

Regarding the two officers involved, Edward Ferron and Savannah Simmons, Ferron voluntarily resigned from the department before the suit was filed in June.

After being placed on administrative leave without pay, Simmons resigned, effective Sept. 20, 2019.

The internal investigation by the Lynchburg Police Department regarding this incident is in the wrap-up stages at this time, according to the department.

Sigler’s lawyer, John Lichtenstein, sent 10 News this statement:

"Mr. Sigler’s lawsuit in the United States District Court brought allegations of the violation of his constitutional civil rights and violations of state law. John E. Lichtenstein, counsel to Walker Sigler

The City Attorney’s Office sent 10 News this statement: