62-year-old man dies in Pittsylvania County crash
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – A man is dead after a fatal Pittsylvania County crash on Monday, according to Virginia State Police.
Authorities say the crash happened Monday at 8:06 p.m. when a 2008 Toyota Corolla was going west on Route 703 when the car ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, crossed the road and hit a utility pole.
The driver, 62-year-old James Tiller, of Axton, was not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene, according to state police.
Authorities say the crash remains under investigation.
