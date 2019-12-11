Roanoke Valley SPCA to close for more than a month due to structural damage

ROANOKE, Va. – Nearly $300,000.

That’s how much it’s expected to cost to repair structural damage found at the Roanoke Valley SPCA.

The shelter is expected to be closed for six weeks as repairs are being made.

Looking to help?

Community members can help by adopting/fostering animals, so they won’t be around as the renovations are being completed.

We’ll update this story when we have more details from the Roanoke Valley SPCA about this damage