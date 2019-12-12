Southwest Virginia Ballet presents ‘The Nutcracker’ at the Berglund Center this weekend
Go behind the scenes as SWVA Ballet prepares for its 27th annual production
ROANOKE, Va. – An unforgettable holiday classic returns to the Berglund Center this weekend.
Southwest Virginia Ballet presents “The Nutcraker” featuring 150 cast members.
Performances start Saturday and go into Sunday.
For a look at performance times or to buy general admission and VIP tickets click here.
