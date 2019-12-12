30ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 540-512-1554.

30ºF

Local News

Southwest Virginia Ballet presents ‘The Nutcracker’ at the Berglund Center this weekend

Go behind the scenes as SWVA Ballet prepares for its 27th annual production

Megan Woods, Morning Reporter

Tags: Roanoke, Berglund Center, Virginia Today

ROANOKE, Va. – An unforgettable holiday classic returns to the Berglund Center this weekend.

Southwest Virginia Ballet presents “The Nutcraker” featuring 150 cast members.

Performances start Saturday and go into Sunday.

For a look at performance times or to buy general admission and VIP tickets click here.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: