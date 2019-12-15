Police investigate deadly crash in Henry County

HENRY CO., Va. – Police are investigating a deadly car crash that resulted in the death of two people.

The crash happened Friday around 4:58 p.m. on Route 793.

A 2017 Ford Explorer was traveling north on the route when the car was struck by a falling tree. The explorer then ran off the left side of the road and struck a pole and several trees.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Charles Bradshaw and a passenger, Sherri Gordon.

Both were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.