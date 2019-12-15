State police investigate a deadly car crash that resulted in the death of a woman in Henry County
HENRY CO., Va. – Virginia State Police are investigating a single-car crash that resulted in the death of a woman.
The crash happened Saturday morning on Route 687 in Henry County.
The driver of the vehicle crossed the center line and ran off the left side of the road, striking a large boulder tree.
The driver was identified as Srah Ferguson-Taylor.
Taylor was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash and died at the scene.
The crash is under investigation.
