Carilion Clinic hosted it’s 5th annual holiday project

ROANOKE, Va. – The Carilion Clinic hosted a public skating session at the Berglund Center on Sunday.

The event was held to take in donations of toys for psych and behavioral patients in Roanoke.

The cost of skating also was donated to the cause.

Organizers said the donations helped to give patients a better Christmas.

“We’ve had patients ask for a pack of gum, a pair of socks, so they are really and truly in need of something to pep up their Christmas,” said Carilion Clinic organizer, Betty Parkins.