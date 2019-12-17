46ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 540-512-1554.

46ºF

Local News

Missing 86-year-old Roanoke woman with dementia found safe, unharmed

Mildred Brower was found Monday night

Ashley Curtis, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Roanoke, Senior Alert, Missing, Silver Alert
Police are asking for the community’s help in finding a missing 86-year-old Roanoke woman with dementia. (WSLS)

ROANOKE, Va.UPDATE

Police found Brower safe and unharmed on Monday night.

ORIGINAL STORY

Police are asking for the community’s help in finding a missing 86-year-old Roanoke woman with dementia.

Mildred Brower apparently left her home in the 2300 block of Delaware Ave NW between 3:30 and 4:20 p.m. Monday.

She was last seen walking on Cove Road NW toward Andrews Road NW between 4:30 and 5 p.m. At that time, she was wearing light blue floral pajamas and had her hair in braids.

Due to Brower’s dementia and the cold overnight temperatures, police say they want to get her home to family as soon as possible.

If you have any information about her whereabouts, please call 911.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.