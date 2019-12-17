Missing 86-year-old Roanoke woman with dementia found safe, unharmed

ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE

Police found Brower safe and unharmed on Monday night.

UPDATE: Mildred was located safe and unharmed. Thank you for sharing this information. https://t.co/cHsQ6BzAYH — Roanoke Police (@rpdsafercity) December 17, 2019

ORIGINAL STORY

Police are asking for the community’s help in finding a missing 86-year-old Roanoke woman with dementia.

Mildred Brower apparently left her home in the 2300 block of Delaware Ave NW between 3:30 and 4:20 p.m. Monday.

She was last seen walking on Cove Road NW toward Andrews Road NW between 4:30 and 5 p.m. At that time, she was wearing light blue floral pajamas and had her hair in braids.

Due to Brower’s dementia and the cold overnight temperatures, police say they want to get her home to family as soon as possible.

If you have any information about her whereabouts, please call 911.