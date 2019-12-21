A merrier Christmas: Dozens of families receive gifts in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Dozens of Franklin County families will have a merrier Christmas this year because of help from the community.

Operation Christmas Tree wrapped up Friday as families came to get their gifts.

More than 140 children will get presents. Organizers sold Christmas trees as a fundraiser for the gifts.

The event has grown each of its four years, and this year nearly 40 families are getting gifts who otherwise would have trouble affording them.

“With having five kids, making sure they have food and clothes, stuff that they need, It’s just been really hard for us,” said Rocky Mount resident William Hale.

“Something like this, it helps make sure the kids are going to be happy,” Emma Hale said.

Franklin County Sheriff Bill Overton said that past recipients who are now doing better financially were able to donate this year.

175 Christmas trees were sold as part of the event.