The Liberty Flames lead the Georgia Southern Eagles 16-7 at halftime in the Cure Bowl

Taylor Kelso, Producer

Tags: Liberty University, Cure Bowl, Score, Georgia Southern
ORLANDO, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 21: Stephen Calvert #12 of the Liberty Flames throws a pass during the first quarter of the 2019 Cure Bowl against Georgia Southern Eagles at Exploria Stadium on December 21, 2019 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images) (2019 Getty Images)

Orlando, FL – In their first bowl appearance in school history, the Liberty Flames are leading the Georgia Southern Eagles at halftime.

The Flames scored 16 points in the half, seven in the 1st quarter and nine in the 2nd.

Touchdowns were scored by #34 Joshua Mack, #12 Stephen Calvert, and #3 Johnny Huntley III.

Liberty quarterback passed 220 yards, Georgia Southern 20.

The Georgia Southern Eagles scored seven points in the 2nd quarter by #12 Wesley Kennedy III.

