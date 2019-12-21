The Liberty Flames lead the Georgia Southern Eagles 16-7 at halftime in the Cure Bowl

Orlando, FL – In their first bowl appearance in school history, the Liberty Flames are leading the Georgia Southern Eagles at halftime.

The Flames scored 16 points in the half, seven in the 1st quarter and nine in the 2nd.

Touchdowns were scored by #34 Joshua Mack, #12 Stephen Calvert, and #3 Johnny Huntley III.

Liberty quarterback passed 220 yards, Georgia Southern 20.

The Georgia Southern Eagles scored seven points in the 2nd quarter by #12 Wesley Kennedy III.