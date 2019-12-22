“We were looking for someone who needed us”: Pets find new homes at mass adoption event

ROANOKE, Va. – A long line of people waited in the Berglund Center Saturday afternoon, but they did not come for a game or a concert. Instead, the people hoped to find their new family pets.

Angels of Assisi’s Home for the Holidays adoption event featured more than a hundred dogs and cats from various animal shelters throughout the region.

Pam Reaves was one of the first to find a companion. She adopted Harriet, a dog rescued from a hoarding situation, from Angels of Assisi.

“We had a dog for 16 years and we lost her. It was a long time before I was ready for another one," Reaves said. “We just decided it was time. We were looking for the right dog, someone who needed us as much as we needed them.”

Young Allieson Davis convinced her mom to adopt Egg Nog the cat from the Regional Center for Animal Care & Protection’s booth. She said she knew they were meant for each other the moment she saw him.

“When I first looked at him, I was like, ‘Maybe I’ll get him because he’s so nice and cuddly,’” Davis said.

Stacey Richardson and her family spent most of their time getting to know Bones, a dog housed by the Pittsylvania Pet Center — but they had no intentions of adopting him.

“We just wanted to love on all of the puppies here that haven’t been loved on lately,” Richardon said.

However, when Richardson learned Bones’ previous owner had died, she decided to give him a new home and a new name: Christmas.

“He came up to us, laid down, and laid his body up against our chest," Richardson said. "He chose us.”