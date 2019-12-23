Botetout County family’s home destroyed by fire days before Christmas

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – The community is coming together to help a family who no longer has a home.

The Troutville Volunteer Fire Department found flames billowing from the roof when they responded to Gravely Ridge Drive in Botetourt County on Sunday.

10 News was told a husband, wife and their two daughters lived there, but thankfully, they weren’t hurt.

Battalion chief Brandon Golla said it took about 30 minutes to put out the fire, but crews stayed on the scene for several hours afterwards.

“It’s absolutely heartbreaking, really, when you show up and you know the devastation and the damage and the struggles, you know, that the family is going to have to go through. Especially this time of year. It’s pretty rough. If there is any donations you’d like to make to the family, you can contact the American Red Cross or certainly our offices and we’ll get you in touch with the right people,” said Golla.

Click here for the GoFundMe account if you want to help.