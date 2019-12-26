Husband arrested in connection with wife’s murder in Carroll County

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. – Authorities found a 30-year-old woman dead in Carroll County on Sunday, and her husband has been charged in connection.

Cassandra Bolen, 30, was found dead at 100 Holloway Drive in Hillsville. Her death was ruled a homicide, according to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies arrested Cassandra Bolen’s husband, Marcus Bolen, 36, of Hillsville, in connection with her death after obtaining warrants for murder and felony child neglect, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Bolen is being held in Patrick County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.