Crews on scene of fire at Ardagh plant in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE, 8:50 P.M.

Workers have been evacuated from a can manufacturing plant in Roanoke County, where flames can be seen shooting from the roof as crews continue to battle an active fire.

The fire at the Ardagh plant off Plantation Road is contained to the ventilation system connected to a piece of machinery that is used to cook paint onto the cans.

Crews are working to get to the ventilation system where the fire is contained, but there is reportedly a fair amount of machinery in their path.

Authorities say no injuries have been reported.

ORIGINAL STORY, 8:35 P.M.

Crews are reportedly battling a structure fire at the Ardagh plant in Roanoke County.

Authorities say they were notified about the fire around 8 p.m. Information on the severity of the fire or injuries was unavailable.

