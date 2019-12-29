49ºF

15-year-old arrested after a man found dead in Lynchburg

The investigation is ongoing

Alayna Jones, Producer

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a murder that happened on Gum St. Saturday night.

Police say officers responded to a call for a malicious wounding on Hazel St. around 8 p.m. They found a 15-year-old male with a gunshot wound to his arm.

Shortly after, officers found Darius Saunders, 31, a few streets over on Gum St. with a gunshot wound to his chest.

Fire department medics performed lifesaving measures, but were unsuccessful.

The 15-year-old has been arrested for the homicide.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Tucker at 434-455-6116.

