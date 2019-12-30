Blue Ridge Hotel and Conference Center, formerly Sheraton Roanoke, to close

ROANOKE, Va. – A local hotel -- containing one of Roanoke’s largest conference spaces -- will close its doors ahead of the new year.

The Blue Ridge Hotel and Conference Center, which was formerly the Sheraton Roanoke, will cease operation on Tuesday, according to the hotel’s parent company, Stonebridge Companies.

Stonebridge announced the sale of the hotel on Monday. It’s not clear when employees were informed of the news.

All full-time employees will receive severance packages. Any employees who want to relocate to another property with Stonebridge Companies can get relocation assistance, according to the company.