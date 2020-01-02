70-year-old man dies in Rockbridge County motorcycle crash

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – A Lexington man died Monday in a motorcycle crash on Bluegrass Trail, according to Virginia State Police.

Thomas Salb, 70, of Lexington, was riding a 2016 BMW motorcycle on a gravel driveway at 5:50 p.m., when he ran off the left side of the road, down an embankment, with the motorcycle landing on him, according to police.

Salb was wearing his helmet and died at the scene.

Police said the crash remains under investigation.

Below is an approximate location of the crash.