Senior Alert issued for 74-year-old Roanoke man with cognitive impairment

ROANOKE, Va. – Virginia State Police has issued a senior alert for a 74-year-old Roanoke man with a cognitive impairment.

Authorities are looking for Mario Aversa, who was last seen on Jan. 1 around 6 p.m. on Williamson Road.

Aversa is around 6 feet tall and 158 pounds with brown eyes, gray hair and a gray beard. Authorities say he was last seen wearing a plaid/checkered shirt, light blue jeans and a green trench coat.

According to state police, Aversa’s disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.

Anyone who has seen Aversa or who has any information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Roanoke City Police Department at 540-853-2212.