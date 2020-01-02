Virginia cat ‘lucky’ to be alive after arrow found lodged near her heart, lungs

DANVILLE, Va. – A cat is recovering after being found Thursday morning in Danville with an arrow lodged in her side, according to the Danville Area Humane Society.

When employees of A.S. Pugh Roofing Company on North Main Street came to work Thursday morning, they found the injured tortoiseshell cat and called police.

She was transported to a local veterinary clinic and underwent surgery to remove the arrow.

A , “She got lucky. The arrow [hit] right above her heart and lungs,” said representative of the Animal Medical Center.

The picture above post-surgery, as the Danville Area Humane Society decided to not post any pictures with the arrow still embedded.

“This, sadly, is a reminder why we urge people with cats to keep them inside. An outside cat is at the mercy of anyone they meet. We are very grateful for the wonderful people at A.S. Pugh Roofing Company," said DAHS executive director Paulette Dean.

The cat will remain at the veterinary hospital for at least a couple of days.

Anyone with information about the person who injured this cat is urged to call the Danville Area Humane Society at 434-799-0843.