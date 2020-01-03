Fashions for Evergreens at Hotel Roanoke sees 60% increase in money raised for United Way

ROANOKE, Va. – An annual fundraising event and Roanoke tradition continued to raise money for the United Way, surpassing 2018′s numbers by 60%.

As of Thursday, officials with United Way of the Roanoke Valley calculated that 2019 Fashions for Evergreens raised more than $12,000.

The event is free and open to the public. The halls of Hotel Roanoke are decked out with trees decorated by various community groups and organizations. People can vote for their favorite tree with a monetary donation -- as little a penny.

Fashions for Evergreens has been held every holiday season for nearly 20 years. Throughout the past five years, Fashions for Evergreens has raised more than $43,000, according to the Hotel Roanoke.