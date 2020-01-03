Salem’s LewisGale Medical Center welcomes extra special New Year’s babies

SALEM, Va. – Many folks couldn’t wait to jump into 2020 and start the new year. And in Salem, we had some little folks making sure they got as much of 2020 as possible. LewisGale’s first babies of the new year were a treat for staff, and the first baby boy’s family had quite the story to tell.

The excitement was still around at the hospital on January 2 as Maternity Care Services Director Lisa Wade delivered special gifts to moms of the first boy and girl.

“I just love the joy that comes on the mother’s face when she opens the box and is able to see what is in there and then she understands how much love has gone into preparing that gift for her," Wade said.

Aleejnai Gates had the first boy of 2020 and boy, did it come as a surprise. Her son Mezziah joined the world eleven weeks early, but both mom and baby are doing just fine.

“I just felt his whole body switching positions at 12, like exactly at 12, as soon as the ball dropped, he switched positions and I’m like, ‘Oh my God,’" Gates said.

The early birth isn’t the only surprise life’s dealt her. Two months ago, a kitchen fire forced her family out of its house, as if she needed even more stress.

“We got out of there pretty fast, like after it started happening I tried to get out of there as fast as I could," Gates said. "But other than that it was just stressful and just having somewhere to stay.”

But things like the gift show the good in the world. The special boxes are filled with handmade items by a local family that also makes them for cancer patients. Moms received clothing and blankets ready to be put to use. Both were thrilled with the honor and Gates said despite the surprises, life is going to be great.

“He’s going to give us some special gifts and excitement for 2020, so I’m not stressing it, not too much." Gates said.

Gates’ is currently in the NICU at Roanoke Memorial Hospital. He’s expected to be able to go home closer to his original due date in March.