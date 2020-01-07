School bus skids, rear-ends minivan at Roanoke elementary school

ROANOKE, Va. – A mother tells 10 News that she was rear-ended by a school bus while in the parking lot at Fishburn Park Elementary School.

The woman said she was dropping off her preschooler, but decided to take her home due to poor conditions.

When she went to leave the parking lot with her child, she skid into the median and a bus behind her skid as well and hit the passenger side of the back bumper.

No one was hurt, and the woman says she ended up walking her daughter back to school.