One person hospitalized after hit-and-run crash in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – One person is in the hospital after being hit by a car on Sunday evening in Lynchburg, according to police.

At 6:32 p.m., police responded to the 3500 block of Memorial Avenue for a report of a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian.

Officers arrived and said they found a pedestrian who had been hit by a vehicle.

The victim was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital with serious injuries but is expected to recover, according to police.

At this time, police do not have a description of the vehicle or driver and ask that anyone who may have information about this incident call the Traffic Safety Unit at 434-455-6047.