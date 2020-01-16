Shocking story of opossum ‘viciously attacked’ may not be completely true, wildlife group says

SOUTH CAROLINA – A shocking story of animal cruelty that saddened and angered many may not be completely true after all.

A South Carolina-based wildlife rehab group shared a story last week of an opossum who was “viciously attacked,” writing, “Some golfers beat her with their clubs. She has a broken jaw and is now blind.”

The opossum, who the group named “Scarlett,” has thousands rooting for her healing and recovery after the viral social media post.

Now, that same group, Wildlife Rehab of Greenville (WRG), says their version of the story as they originally told about Scarlett might not have been completely accurate.

They posted on Facebook that the South Carolina Department of Natural Resouces (SCDNR) released a statement that brings WRG’s version of events into question.

WRG said that after they received the original call about the injured opossum, one of their most experienced and senior rehabbers responded and eventually gave statements to WRG’s director with specific details about the alleged attack.

It turns out, the rehabber’s version of events may not have been completely accurate.

WRG posted, in part, “...nearly all of it was misleading at best and untruthful at worst...We trusted the wrong source and we apologize for that.”

They continued, “...as she had been with us for some time, she was a trusted member of the organization and we had no reason to question her story.”

The SCDNR said, in a release, that it “has been unable to confirm allegations posted on social media that the animal was attacked or beaten with golf clubs.”

WRG posted, “[DNR] cannot prove or disprove what caused her injuries. WRG stands by our claim that Scarlett was attacked by a human.”

WRG says the rehabber avoided contact with other WRG board members and eventually informed the group that she was leaving. The group believes that Scarlett is still in the rehabber’s care, and has asked for her to be transferred back to the group’s care, as they have been fundraising for her.