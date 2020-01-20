Hundreds rally in support of the Second Amendment in Wytheville ahead of Lobby Day demonstration

WYTHEVILLE, Va. – Southwest Virginia became the site of a sizable Second Amendment rally on Sunday, one day before tens of thousands of gun rights supporters are expected to rally at the State Capitol in Richmond.

“Since we’re getting stepped on, we’re stepping back," said rally organizer Linda Meyer. "We want Richmond to know we’re alive and we’re well.”

Hundreds of Second Amendment supporters, many of whom sported the Virginia Citizens Defense League’s “Guns Save Lives” sticker, gathered in the parking lot of the Rural King in Wytheville.

The group united in support of their right to bear arms, while also encouraging the “Lobby Day” protesters who will travel to Richmond on Monday.

“We have to unite, and make our voices heard even louder, in standing for our Constitution,” said rally speaker Jody Pyles, who serves as a pastor at Connection Church in Pulaski County. “I hope today, and tomorrow in Richmond, we create a shout that is heard around the world.”

“The First Amendment takes care of the Second Amendment," said Mike Hamm, who traveled from Galax to attend the rally in Wytheville. "As long as we use the first, we won’t have to use the second.”

Meyer said she organized the rally so that Southwest Virginians could still speak up about their concerns without having to go to the State Capitol.

“We’re working, we have families and children, and so on. This seems like the optimal thing to do,” Meyer said. “I know there are so many people in Wythe County and Southwest Virginia that cannot make the trip to Richmond.”

Instead, Meyer encouraged attendees to register to vote at the event, so they could be heard during the November elections.

“We’re going to get out a whole lot more, and hopefully we will sweep everything in November,” Meyer said.