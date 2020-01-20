Radford University honors MLK Jr.’s legacy with community service

RADFORD, Va. – More than 400 Radford University staff, students and faculty are honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy by giving back.

They have service projects on campus and all the way to the Roanoke Valley.

Projects include knitting and crocheting hats and scarves for kids at the Ronald McDonald house and students in need on campus, packing kits for seniors and making blankets for kids.

Volunteers are also writing postcards and letters to Blue Star Moms, for details on that service project, click here.

To learn about the message behind the knitted and crocheted accessories click here.

“This honors his legacy. Knowing what Dr. King stood for and hopefully instilling that in our volunteers so they can see the meaning and the purpose honoring his legacy but also giving back and helping others,” said LaShan Lovelace, Director of the university’s Center for Diversity and Inclusion.

Giving back isn’t just for those at Radford University. Click here to see how you can give online.