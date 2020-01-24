Lynchburg police searching for missing senior

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg police are searching for a missing senior.

William Lee, 70, of Amherst, was last seen on Woodrow Street near Campbell Avenue on Thursday around 1 p.m., according to Lynchburg police.

Police describe Lee as a black man who is 5′6″ and weighs around 130 lbs. They say he was last seen wearing a baseball cap and mirrored sunglasses with a dark-colored jacket.

Lee doesn’t have a phone or any means of communication, according to police.

If you see Lee, police say to call 911 immediately.